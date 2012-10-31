BRIEF-Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate purchases investment property in Salmiya
* Purchases investment property worth 1.2 million dinars in Salmiya Source:(http://bit.ly/2qMY0xh) Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL Oct 31 Turkey's Gozde Girisim, conglomerate Koc Holding and Malaysia's UEM Group Berhad have reached an agreement to bid in a highways and bridges tender in Turkey, Gozde said in a statement on Wednesday.
Gozde said it would have a 20 percent stake in their joint venture, with Koc and UEM Group Berhad each having a 40 percent stake. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
VALLETTA, June 4 Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat won a second term in office after calling a snap parliamentary election last month to counter allegations of corruption against his wife and some of his political allies.