Turkish riot police stand guard in front of the Justice Palace in Istanbul March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL Gunshots and explosions were heard and smoke was visible on Tuesday evening from a building where members of a Turkish far-left group have been holding a prosecutor hostage in Istanbul, a Reuters witness said.

Security forces were seen outside and an ambulance raced to a rear door, sirens blaring, the witness said. The Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) had earlier published a photograph of the prosecutor with a gun to his head and threatened to kill him unless its demands were met.

