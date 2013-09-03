ISTANBUL, Sept 3 A consortium of Turkey's IC
Ictas and Italy's Astaldi said on Tuesday they had
signed a deal with Turkish banks for a nine-year, $2.3 billion
loan for the construction of a third bridge across Istanbul's
Bosphorus Strait.
Turkish banks Isbank, Yapi Kredi,
Vakifbank, Garanti, Halkbank,
Ziraat Bank and Garanti Bank International NV will provide the
loan, according to a statement by the consortium.
The North Marmara Highway Project involves 414 km (257
miles) of roads looping north of Istanbul and a third bridge
across the Bosphorus.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)