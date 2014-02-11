* Haberturk editor says media bosses cowed
* Outburst follows leaked recordings
* Erdogan says media "game" foiled
* Facing graft scandal rattling his 11-year rule
(Adds Erdogan comment)
By Nick Tattersall and Ece Toksabay
ISTANBUL, Feb 11 A prominent Turkish newspaper
editor has openly decried government pressure on the media,
saying journalists live in fear, in unusually blunt criticism of
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's leadership months ahead of
elections.
Erdogan faces one of the greatest challenges of his 11-year
rule as he battles a graft scandal he sees as orchestrated to
unseat him, triggering an open feud with an influential
U.S.-based cleric whose followers say they number in the
millions.
He has reacted by reassigning thousands of police officers
and hundreds of prosecutors - 166 more of them on Tuesday - in
an effort to cleanse the influence of the cleric, Fethullah
Gulen, and by seeking tighter controls over the Internet,
actions his critics say highlight his authoritarian instincts.
Erdogan's AK Party remains by far Turkey's most popular,
controlling most of the country, and he is widely expected to
emerge either as president or prime minister for a fourth term
from an election cycle starting with local voting in March.
But increasing discontent with his autocratic style among a
segment of Turkish society, which burst onto the streets in last
summer's anti-government protests, has raised concerns in the
run-up to the elections about the stability of the NATO-member
state that has a long border with civil war-torn Syria.
In an impassioned television interview late on Monday, Fatih
Altayli, editor-in-chief of the mainstream Haberturk newspaper,
said government pressure had left media editors intimidated and
created a climate in which they were unable to publish freely.
"The honour of journalism is being trampled on. Instructions
rain down every day from various places. Can you write what you
want? Everybody is afraid," Altayli told CNN Turk.
He spoke after recordings were leaked on the Internet
purportedly of executives from Haberturk altering coverage,
manipulating an opinion poll and sacking reporters under
government pressure.
Reuters has not been able to verify their authenticity. The
government has repeatedly denied interfering with the media but
it did not immediately comment on Altayli's remarks.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Erdogan acknowledged
calling a Haberturk executive while on an official visit to
Morocco in June to discuss its coverage of comments by an
opposition leader, but said he only did so to draw attention to
the fact that he was being insulted.
Altayli did not comment directly on all of the leaks -
though he said the opinion poll recording, which included his
own voice, was taken out of context - but defended himself
against any suggestion that his organisation was alone in coming
under government pressure.
"It is a well known fact that everyone working in the media
faces such situations ... In time it will be revealed that
everybody is in my situation," he said.
"There is pressure, but how much you reflect that pressure
on the newspaper matters more ... Am I responsible for the total
disgrace Turkey is living in? I am trying to publish as much as
possible an honourable newspaper every day," he said.
Erdogan is feeling the strain on several fronts.
Economic storm clouds are gathering. Credit ratings agency
Standard & Poor's cut its outlook on Turkey last Friday, citing
the risks of a hard economic landing. And one of Erdogan's pet
projects, a massive new third airport for Istanbul, looks likely
to be delayed by a court ruling.
FIGHTING THE LOBBY
Erdogan bristles at suggestions that he is anything other
than democratic, casting himself as freeing Turkey from the
shackles of unaccountable forces over the past decade - from an
army that intervened to topple four governments in the second
half of the 20th century to, more recently, the sway of Gulen.
Since coming to power in 2002, he has earned praise for
reforms aimed at bringing the EU candidate nation closer to
European Union norms and for liberalising an economy that has
seen unprecedented prosperity under his rule.
He has sought to portray recent reforms in a similar light,
saying tighter controls on the Internet, approved by parliament
last week and which will enable web pages to be blocked within
hours by the authorities, aim to defend the right to individual
privacy rather than to gag government critics.
"Up until 11 years ago media in this country were
functioning even above the government ... We have foiled this
game," he told a parliamentary meeting of his AK Party on
Tuesday.
He referred to a media "lobby", his word of choice for those
he sees as conspiring against him, including the "interest rate
lobby" of speculators he says seek to harm the economy through
higher borrowing costs, or the "preacher lobby" of Gulen's
acolytes.
"This country can no longer be ruled by the interest rate
lobby, the preacher lobby, the media lobby," he said.
Restrictions on press freedom are nothing new in Turkey. In
the days before Erdogan's rise, when the military still held
sway, criticism of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the revered founder of
the modern secular republic, might have been enough to land a
journalist in jail for "insulting Turkish identity".
Still, sections of the Turkish media remain fiercely
anti-government, including secularist dailies Sozcu and
Cumhuriyet, and more recently Zaman and Bugun, which are close
to Gulen and have become more critical since the graft scandal
erupted.
But the characterisation of the mainstream media as cowed by
government interference will surprise few in Turkey. At least a
dozen newspapers and 10 TV stations - including Haberturk - are
owned by conglomerates with energy, construction or mining
interests - all sectors heavily dependent on government
contracts.
Editors and reporters have said in the past they had
received phone calls from government officials asking them to
alter their coverage or dismiss journalists. But they usually
only spoke out after losing their jobs.
"This is not the first time a senior editor has spoken about
this, but the intensity of Altayli repeating 'I am not the only
one' means the entire conglomerate media, at a senior level, has
been kept under immense pressure from Erdogan," Yavuz Baydar,
one of Turkey's most prominent journalists, told Reuters.
"But I truly doubt that the pattern of media managers acting
like black boxes - keeping government and company secrets to
themselves - can be broken," said Baydar, a columnist for the
Today's Zaman newspaper, which is close to Gulen.
"The problem is, editors in conglomerate media seem to have
sold their freedom and integrity at a price. They live in lies,
constantly chased by the truth."
(Additional reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Daren Butler in
Istanbul, Humeyra Pamuk in Ankara; Editing by Mark Heinrich)