ISTANBUL, June 19 Turkey announced the details
on Tuesday of incentives aimed at boosting local car production
as it battles to reduce imports and rein in its current account
deficit.
Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said investors planning to
produce at least 100,000 cars a year, or planning a capacity
increase of a similar amount, would be entitled to import goods
free of customs tax for 15 percent of their capacity in some
cases.
If the plan involves producing engines, investors will
receive an additional allowance to import goods free of custom
tax for a further 15 percent of capacity.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan unveiled plans in April to
encourage investment in Turkey's aerospace, defence and
automotive sectors in a bid to reduce reliance on imports.
Turkey's current account deficit is seen as the country's
main economic weak point in an otherwise booming economy. The
current account deficit stood at 10 percent of GDP in 2011 but
is expected to decline to 8 percent this year.
Details of the new incentive package were published in the
Official Gazette on Tuesday.
