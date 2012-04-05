(Adds details, background)
ISTANBUL, April 5 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan announced a new incentive scheme on Thursday aimed at
reducing Turkey's gaping current account deficit by encouraging
local production of some previously imported goods.
The current account deficit is seen as Turkey's main
economic weak point in an otherwise booming economy. The current
account deficit stood at 10 percent of GDP in 2011 but is
expected to decline to 8 percent this year.
The new scheme will include tax cuts, VAT (value added tax)
exceptions and other encouragement for large, strategic and
regional investments, Erdogan told a news conference.
Priority will be given to investments in sectors such as
aerospace, defence and automotives, he said. Tax incentives for
investors could be applied to income from all activities
according to the new scheme, Erdogan said.
Turkey will be divided into six geographical regions and the
incentives will be distributed according to those regions' level
of economic development, Erdogan said.
Turkey's eastern and southeastern provinces are generally
poorer than those in the west of the country and Erdogan said
the new scheme aimed to address those disparities.
The incentives will apply from January 1, 2012.
Erdogan said strategic investments, such as high-level
technology, research and development and high-value investments
that had a potential to increase Turkey's competitiveness abroad
would be given the most support.
There will be a 50 million Turkish lira ($27.87 million)
minimum investment threshold in order to take advantage of the
incentives, Erdogan said.
($1 = 1.7942 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seda Sezer; editing by Patrick Graham)