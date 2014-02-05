* Potato prices triple from a year ago
* Hurts living standards of poor just before elections
* Complicates central bank's fight against inflation
* Structural problems in food industry partly to blame
* Some retailers say potatoes being hoarded
By Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, Feb 5 The humble potato has become a
factor in Turkey's political and economic turmoil as prices of
the staple soar, hurting the living standards of poorer Turks
just before the ruling AK Party's toughest election test in a
decade.
At a market in the lower-income Istanbul suburb of
Kucukcekmece, potatoes sell for between 3 and 4 lira ($1.33 and
$1.77) a kilogramme, up from slightly more than 1 lira at about
this time last year.
That could be a political headache for the government at the
best of times, but it comes just before March 30 local
government elections in which Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's AK
Party will try to keep its dominance after a high-level
corruption scandal erupted in December.
"I have never experienced such economic difficulty in my
entire life before, during any other government. Of course I
will say "stop" to him (Erdogan) at the elections," said a
68-year old retired man shopping at a potato stall.
"I put my money in my pocket and it's gone in days," he
added, looking angrily at an AK Party campaign bus driving past
with a speech by Erdogan playing from loudspeakers.
The retiree declined to be named, saying he was afraid of
speaking publicly about politics. Tensions are rising ahead of
the polls, with thousands of police officers and 200 prosecutors
being dismissed or reassigned since the scandal emerged, in what
Erdogan's critics see as a ploy to stifle graft probes.
The AK Party still looks unlikely to lose power at the
national level, partly because it can point to a strong economic
record over the past decade - per capita incomes have risen by
about 40 percent in inflation-adjusted terms.
But rising potato prices are an economic as well as
political headache for Turkey because inflation is now running
far above the central bank's target.
Growing inflation pressures, along with weakness of the
lira, led the central bank to hike interest rates last week
despite public opposition from Erdogan, and may make further
hikes necessary. These will raise companies' financing costs,
threatening to slow economic growth.
"(The central bank) can signal it has turned its focus to
price stability and can go ahead of the market," said Serkan
Gonencler, an economist at Unlu Portfolio Management.
The bank holds its next monetary policy meeting on Feb. 18.
INFLATION
Potatoes, widely used in basic dishes such as vegetable
stews, are a major part of the diet of many Turks, including the
urban working class which provides much of Erdogan's support.
Nationally, Turkish consumer prices rose sharply in January,
climbing 1.72 percent on the month and 7.48 percent
year-on-year, the government announced this week. The central
bank's medium-term inflation target is 5 percent.
Tax hikes and the weak lira were partly responsible for
January inflation, but potato prices soared 58 percent from a
month earlier. This helped to push food price inflation to 5.2
percent; food contributed about two-thirds of total
month-on-month inflation.
The soaring price of potatoes is to a large extent due to
inefficiencies in Turkey's food production sector, analysts say
- a reminder that the AK Party, although it presided over a
decade of rising incomes, has not solved some of the country's
main economic problems.
The large number of middlemen, the fact that many potatoes
are produced on small-scale farms, and high fuel and electricity
prices contribute to high prices of potatoes and other
vegetables in Turkey.
"The issue is not the tomatoes or potatoes, but the
structural problems in the Turkish food sector," Burak Kanli, an
economist at Finans Invest, said in a report.
"Food price volatility in Turkey is seven times higher than
the EU-27 average and the volatility is consistently
increasing," he said, making a comparison with the European
Union, which Turkey hopes eventually to join.
"Given the high share of food in the Turkish consumption
basket, this is a critical issue for the economy."
HOARDING
Other factors may also be boosting potato prices. There are
signs of hoarding in expectation of further price rises, some
retailers in the industry say.
"Traders are keeping potatoes in the warehouses and we are
receiving less potatoes, so prices have increased and will not
decline until May," said 48-year old Cafer Ozer, who sells
potatoes at a stall in Kucukcekmece.
"Our business dropped by half. Most people leave the stall
without buying."
Government officials have insisted there is no shortage of
potatoes. Farm minister Mehdi Eker, quoted by local media late
last month, said some producers wanted to exploit worries about
a drought by raising prices, but there were no supply problems.
"Some circles are trying to see if they can cause chaos in
society by spreading rumours about enormous price hikes," he was
quoted as saying by the Zaman newspaper, in an echo of Erdogan's
claim that Turkey's difficulties were due to a "plot" by unnamed
forces against its economy.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Toby Chopra)