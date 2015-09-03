(Adds quote, details, background)

ISTANBUL, Sept 3 Turkish annual consumer price inflation climbed back above 7 percent in August, official data showed on Thursday, exceeding forecasts and sending the lira lower and triggered upward revisions in forecasts.

Consumer prices rose 0.40 percent month-on-month in August, giving an annual rise of 7.14 percent, the Turkish Statistics Institute said, topping a forecast for a 0.11 percent rise in a Reuters poll. Annual CPI was 6.81 percent in July.

The rise was driven by food and non-alcoholic drinks prices, which rose 1.31 percent on the month, while prices for entertainment were up 1.96 percent and restaurants and hotels up 2.05 percent.

"The outlook for inflation is continuing to worsen," Garanti Securities chief economist Gizem Oztok Altinsac said in a note, raising the brokerage's end-2015 inflation forecast to 7.7 percent from 7 percent.

The data triggered a dip in the lira to 2.9585 against the dollar by 0758 GMT from 2.9403 on Wednesday.

At the end of July the central bank slightly raised its year-end inflation forecast to 6.9 percent, still well above a government target of 5 percent.

Domestic producer prices rose 0.98 percent on the month, giving an annual rise of 6.21 percent, the data showed.