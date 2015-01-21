ISTANBUL Jan 21 Turkey's Limak Holding has obtained a bridging loan worth 750 million euro for the project to build Istanbul's third airport, its board chairman Nihat Ozdemir said on Wednesday.

Ozdemir also told reporters that Limak will secure a 4.5 billion euro loan in a deal with seven banks in May.

Istanbul's third airport secured a 22.15 billion euro ($25.62 billion) windfall in May 2013 after Turkish consortium Limak-Cengiz-Kolin-Mapa-Kalyon OGG beat out three competitors for the deal.

