* Insurance pool seeks protection from cap market investors

* Seeking $100 million via Bosphorus 1 Re cat bond

* Florida Citizens closes $250 million deal

* Cat bond issuance picks up in 2013

By Sarah Mortimer

LONDON, April 2 The Turkish Catastrophe Insurance Pool (TCIP), a government-backed mandatory insurance scheme, is looking to raise $100 million of protection against earthquakes in the Istanbul region by selling a catastrophe bond through Bermuda-based vehicle Bosphorus Re.

Catastrophe bonds allow insurers to pass on extreme risks, such as those related to earthquakes or hurricanes, to financial market investors, and are seen as an alternative to reinsurance.

Issuance of so-called cat bonds has been increasing over the past five years as insurers and reinsurers look to spread their risk and raise capital from investors to protect themselves against the world's most extreme natural disasters.

Cat bond issuers make regular interest payments to the bondholders, and, if no catastrophe-related losses are incurred, return the capital once the notes expire.

Four cat bonds have been issued so far in 2013, totaling nearly $1 billion in protection for global natural catastrophes and mortality risk. In addition, a further three bonds - including the TCIP transaction - totaling another $900 million are being marketed, including a $300 million bond covering U.S. earthquakes from State Farm, the largest U.S. home and auto insurer.

Standard & Poor's assigned a BB+ rating to the Class A Series 2013-1 notes to be issued by Bosphorus 1 Re Ltd, the credit rating agency said on Tuesday.

The transaction is the second to protect the Turkish Catastrophe Insurance Pool from natural disasters after the world's biggest reinsurer, Munich Re, sold a 50 million euro ($64.19 million) bond in 2009 on the pool's behalf.

Around 96 percent of Turkey is prone to some degree of earthquake risk, according to the World Bank - resulting in the country's government introducing a compulsory earthquake insurance scheme in 2000.

For this latest transaction, Munich Re is helping to structure the Bosphorus bond - which will protect the insurance pool from earthquakes in the Istanbul region for three years.

Investors in cat bonds will consider Turkish earthquakes a "diversifier," as cat bonds predominantly cover the most extreme natural disasters in the United States, Japan and Europe. These include hurricanes, earthquakes and windstorms.

Investors like to spread the money they invest in natural disaster risk into different perils and geographies - or diversifiers - to avoid losing all their money if a huge natural disaster causes high insurance losses in one area.

CITIZENS COMPLETES CAT BOND DEAL

Meanwhile, Florida's largest property insurer, Citizens Property Insurance Corp, has completed the sale of a $250 million cat bond, S&P said in a report.

The deal, called Everglades Re Ltd, will cover the insurer from hurricanes in Florida via its Series 2013-1 notes.

The bond priced at 10 percent above U.S. money market yields.

Citizens has publicly said that it is able to save money by issuing a cat bond rather than seeking protection via the traditional reinsurance market. ($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Editing by Matthew Lewis)