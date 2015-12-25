* Banks report sporadic disruption
* Wave of attacks has gone on for two weeks
* Network specialist says barrage is intensifying
By Can Sezer and Ebru Tuncay
ISTANBUL, Dec 25 Turkish banks reported sporadic
disruption to credit card transactions on Friday as hackers
stepped up a two-week barrage of cyberattacks, believed to be
the worst the country has seen.
Local media have suggested that the bombardment of public
and financial websites could be coming from Russia, after a
sharp worsening of tensions between Moscow and Ankara, or staged
by hacking group Anonymous. But no clear evidence has emerged,
and authorities have avoided pointing the finger.
Officials at several Turkish banks including Isbank
, Garanti and state lender Ziraat Bank
confirmed the attacks, saying they had caused intermittent
disruption. Bank shares were unmoved by the news.
"The attacks are serious," said Onur Oz, a spokesman for
Internet provider Turk Telekom. "But the target is not Turk
Telekom. Instead, banks and public institutions are under heavy
attack," he said.
"A majority of Turkish institutions use Turk Telekom as the
service provider, therefore we are the ones doing the defence
against these attacks."
A government cyber security unit was taking precautions and
the incident was under control, Transport Minister Binali
Yildirim said earlier this week. He did not comment specifically
on the targeting of banks, and his ministry was not available
for comment on Friday.
"These attacks began two weeks ago but have intensified over
the past two days," said Burak Atakani, a network specialist
from Istanbul Technical University.
He said that the service provider used by some universities,
police academies and the research department of the military had
also come under attack.
Nic.tr, a non-government body that administers addresses for
websites using Turkey's ".tr" domain, including ministries, the
military, banks and many commercial sites, said earlier this
week that the attacks originated from "organised sources"
outside Turkey.
Turkey incensed Russia last month by shooting down a Russian
military plane near the Syrian border, and Moscow has retaliated
with economic sanctions. In the past, countries such as Estonia
and Georgia have suffered cyberattacks emanating from Russia
after incurring Moscow's anger.
Reuters sought comment from the Russian foreign ministry,
but none was immediately available.
Separately, the Anonymous hacking group posted a video over
the weekend on YouTube, which has since been removed, saying
cyberattacks would continue if Turkey "doesn't stop supporting"
Islamic State.
Some of Ankara's critics, including Russian President
Vladimir Putin, have accused Turkey of supporting and aiding
Islamic State militants, a charge the government denies.
