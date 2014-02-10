* Opposition, bar association urge Gul to veto law
* New powers enable web pages to be blocked in hours
* EU has raised concerns about the new rules
* Government says aim is to protect privacy
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, Feb 10 Turkish President Abdullah Gul
faced growing pressure on Monday from the country's opposition
and bar association to veto a bill tightening control of the
Internet, a move that would set him at odds with long-time ally
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan has defended the new powers, which were passed by
parliament last week and enable the authorities to block web
pages within hours, as vital for defending privacy, dismissing
criticism that they will undermine freedom of speech.
His critics say they are a reaction to a corruption scandal
shaking his government, after alleged recordings of ministers
and businessmen close to the prime minister flooded social media
and video sharing sites.
The bill was sent to Gul on Monday and he now has two weeks
to approve or veto it.
Police fired water cannon and teargas to disperse hundreds
of people protesting in central Istanbul on Saturday against the
new controls, scenes which recalled weeks of anti-government
protests that shook Turkish cities last summer.
Under the bill, telecommunications authorities can block
access to material within four hours without a prior court
order, tightening restrictions imposed in a widely criticised
law adopted by the EU candidate in 2007.
It will also allow the storage of individuals' browsing
histories for up to two years.
"The right to privacy cannot be a pretext for censorship. In
short, Mr. Erdogan wants to turn the Internet into his Master's
Voice," Faruk Logoglu, deputy leader of the main opposition CHP,
wrote in an open letter to the United Nations, rights groups and
media organisations.
He said the law was meant to silence criticism, deepen
control over the media and cover up a government corruption
scandal which erupted on Dec. 17 with the detention of
businessmen close to Erdogan and three ministers' sons.
The government says the internet reforms, sent to parliament
before Dec. 17 but broadened in recent weeks, are aimed at
protecting individual privacy not gagging its critics.
"The shared expectation of broad sections of society is that
President Gul will veto this law," CHP deputy Aykan Erdemir told
a news conference on Monday.
Selahattin Demirtas, leader of the pro-Kurdish BDP, made a
similar call.
"I know the president is not comfortable with this
censorship law. He is a leader who actively uses social media,"
he told reporters in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, urging
Gul to veto the legislation.
Bar Association Chairman Metin Feyzioglu meanwhile wrote to
Gul in an open letter saying "fundamental rights and freedoms"
would be restricted if the measures came into effect.
"PORN LOBBY"
Erdogan told crowds at an Istanbul construction project
opening on Sunday that the previous night's protests had been
backed by the "parallel state", a reference to the network of a
U.S.-based cleric with influence in police and judiciary whom he
accuses of orchestrating the corruption scandal against him.
One pro-government newspaper, Star, went as far as to
dismiss opposition to the bill as the work of a "porn lobby",
apparently taking its cue from Erdogan's railing against a
foreign-backed "interest rate lobby" he has repeatedly accused
to seeking to push up borrowing costs and damage the economy.
Communications Minister Lutfu Elvan has said criticism of
the new law, including from the European Union, was based on
misinformation and that it aimed to enable authorities to block
specific content rather than impose blanket website bans.
Gul is seen as more of a conciliatory voice than Erdogan but
is a long-time ally and co-founder of the ruling AK Party.
"Gul believes that Turkey has lost the 'sheen' of 3-4 years
ago, that it has fewer friends and must get its act together
quickly," Murat Yetkin, a columnist for the liberal Radikal
newspaperetkin wrote.
"While Gul is trying to avoid conflict with Erdogan in these
conditions, new controversial laws are being placed in front of
him ... The stance taken by Gul will be a determining factor for
the near term future of Turkish political life."
The European Union's foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton
and enlargement commissioner Stefan Fuele met Turkey's foreign
and EU affairs ministers in Brussels on Monday and discussed
concerns about the internet law, among other matters, according
to a statement from the European Commission.
But Erdogan has showed no signs of budging.
"Some circles show this as if freedom of thought is being
obstructed," he said on Saturday. "There is no such thing. The
Internet is not being done away with, the Internet is being
brought under control."
(Additional reporting by Seyhmus Cakan in Diyarbakir; Writing
by Nick Tattersall; editing by Ralph Boulton)