ISTANBUL, Sept 12 Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan approved a law tightening government control of the
Internet and expanding the powers of the telecoms authority late
on Thursday, part of the first legislative package he has
effected as head of state.
Parliament passed the law late on Monday.
The new law comes on top of legislation passed in February
that made it easier for the authorities to block access to web
pages without a prior court order, prompting public anger and
raising concern about freedom of speech.
The new law expands those powers, allowing the TIB telecoms
authority - headed by a former intelligence official - to block
sites if deemed necessary for matters of "national security, the
restoration of public order and the prevention of crimes".
The February law limited these powers to cases of privacy
violations and was only passed after former President Abdullah
Gul requested amendments watering down some of the clauses.
The main opposition CHP said it would appeal to the
constitutional court to try to overturn the new law, passed only
weeks after a new government took office in the wake of
Erdogan's election last month as president.
The February legislation was seen by critics of Erdogan,
then prime minister, as an authoritarian response to a
corruption inquiry shaking his government and as a bid to stop
leaks circulating online.
Turkey, which hosted the international Internet Governance
Forum only days ago, temporarily blocked access to Twitter in
March, after recordings allegedly portraying Erdogan and his
inner circle's links to the corruption scandal. The move
triggered public uproar and drew international criticism.
Erdogan cast the scandal as a plot orchestrated by his
ally-turned-foe, U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen,
whose followers wield influence in the police and judiciary.
