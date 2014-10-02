ISTANBUL Oct 2 Turkey's Constitutional Court
annulled on Thursday part of a law tightening government control
of the Internet and expanding the powers of the telecoms
authority, local media reported.
The law, passed by parliament last month, had broadened the
powers of telecoms authority TIB to block web pages without
prior court orders, prompting public anger and raising concerns
about freedom of speech.
TIB was able to block sites if deemed necessary for matters
of "national security, the restoration of public order and the
prevention of crimes", further extending government control over
the Internet.
But the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP)
appealed to the Constitutional Court to have the legislation
overturned.
On Thursday, the court declared invalid TIB's authority to
block web sites in four hours without prior court orders on the
grounds that it violated the Constitution, local media reports
said.
The government temporarily blocked access to Twitter in
March after recordings allegedly demonstrating President Tayyip
Erdogan, who was prime minister at that time, and his inner
circle's links to a corruption scandal. The move led to an
outcry and drew international condemnation.
Erdogan cast the scandal as a plot orchestrated by his
ally-turned-foe, U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom
he accuses of wielding undue influence in the police and the
judiciary.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Hugh Lawson)