* Prosecutor denies wiretapping reports
* Erdogan accuses U.S.-based cleric of seeking to unseat him
* Gulen lawyer says matter unjustly attributed to his client
By Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, Feb 24 The network of a U.S.-based
cleric illegally tapped thousands of telephones in Turkey to
blackmail and concoct criminal cases as part of a campaign of
covert influence over government, a top adviser to Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.
A lawyer for preacher Fethullah Gulen, accused by Erdogan of
building a parallel command structure in police and judiciary,
described the accusations as unjust and contributing to an
atmosphere of "hatred and enmity" in Turkish society.
The government accuses Gulen's Hizmet (Service) network of
engineering corruption charges against figures including
businessmen close to Erdogan that came to light with a series of
raids on Dec. 17. The scandal has posed the biggest challenge
yet to Erdogan's 11-year-rule.
The government responded by reassigning thousands of police
and hundreds of prosecutors and judges in a bid to purge the
influence of Gulen, once an ally of Erdogan believed to have
helped the prime minister rein in the power of the military.
Hizmet runs a large network of schools, businesses and media
groups in Turkey and across the world. Tension with Erdogan came
to light when the prime minister moved to close the schools, a
primary source of Hizmet's income and influence.
One of the prosecutors named in newspaper reports as being
involved in wire tapping denied the accusation.
"There was definitely no monitoring or phonetapping of
thousands of politicians, writers, NGO representatives and
businessmen in the framework of this dossier in the way that the
newspaper stories say," prosecutor Adem Ozcan said in a
statement carried by news websites.
According to Star newspaper, Erdogan adviser Yalcin Akdogan
and others including the interior minister, the national
intelligence agency head and politicians from various parties
were among those whose phones were tapped over three years.
"For years they listened to 7,000 people and were going to
open a court case against them for being a member of an
imaginary criminal organisation," Akdogan told Reuters.
"Completely imaginary crimes are created, a scenario is
created based on phone-tapping...If you listen to somebody for
five years you can construct a crime with imaginary scenarios."
"We are faced with a structure which listens to everybody
illegally, follows everything concerning private life, using it
when necessary as blackmail and fabricating crimes by people,"
Akdogan said.
Other senior Turkish officials also described widespread
illegal eavesdropping, including of Erdogan himself.
"SELAM TERROR ORGANISATION"
Gulen's lawyer Nurullah Albayrak said in a statement there
were "unjust" efforts to attribute the wiretapping to his
client, calling for the matter to be investigated and saying
such media reports were designed to be exploited politically.
"This situation will serve no purpose other than to provoke
further the hatred and enmity which is being created in
society," Albayrak said in a statement published by media
outlets close to Gulen.
Star newspaper said two anti-terrorism prosecutors had
obtained court orders authorising the phone-tapping as part of
an investigation into the "Selam Terror Organisation", a
hitherto unheard of group whose name means 'Greeting'.
Journalists, academicians, businessmen and senior members of
various non-governmental organsations were among others whose
phones were bugged, the paper said, publishing a full-page list
of those targeted.
The Yeni Safak daily, also close to the government, said
thousands of people including Erdogan were bugged.
Energy Minister Taner Yildiz, among those allegedly bugged,
said he believed his phone was tapped for at least 2-1/2 years,
describing such wire tapping as targetting all of Turkey and not
just the AK Party.
"I believe this to be extremely wrong and a big insult to
the Turkish state and the government," he told reporters in
Ankara. "This is no longer just the AK Party's problem."
Earlier this month, senior officials said Turkey was
launching a criminal investigation into the alleged "parallel
state". A close ally of the cleric has accused the government of
conducting a campaign of 'incitements and lynchings".
Parliament has passed laws tightening government control
over the Internet and the courts. It has also drafted a law
seeking powers for the national intelligence agency in what his
opponents regard as an authoritarian backlash against the graft
inquiry.
Gulen left Turkey and settled in the United States in the
1990s when a secularist establishment accused him of Islamist
activities. He backed Erdogan's rise to power in 2002, but the
two men's paths have diverged, Gulen criticising among other
things his assertive policy on Israel and the United States.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Nick Tattersall, Samia Nakhoul and
Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Ralph
Boulton)