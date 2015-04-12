* Istanbul aims to be top-10 financial hub
* Equity market has not kept pace with economic growth
* Retail investors hit by higher fees
* Government needs to encourage savings, IPOs
By Birsen Altayli
ISTANBUL, April 12 Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan dreams of transforming Istanbul into a financial hub
that can rival Dubai or Singapore, but first he needs to win
over would-be investors like Ali Bahcuvan.
"I'd rather stay away from the stock market these days,"
said the 41-year-old internet entrepreneur. "The cost of trading
has increased and that has hurt liquidity. The stocks I want to
trade are all illiquid."
Market participants say interest from small investors is on
the wane, thanks to higher fees and as new flotations fail to
spark interest.
That's bad news for an exchange that relies on retail
investors for much of its liquidity. It also raises questions
about the viability of the government's drive to make Istanbul a
global top-10 financial hub.
Years of solid growth have turned Turkey into a major
emerging economy, but its equity market has not kept up.
The government has already introduced some regulatory
changes to make Istanbul more attractive for foreign capital,
including an ambitious plan to build a $2.6 billion
"International Finance Centre".
But investors say more needs to be done, especially given
flagging growth and nagging political worries ahead of June
parliamentary elections.
"Right now, Turkey is - without much doubt - not one of the
favourite emerging markets," said Mike Harris, Turkish
strategist at Renaissance Capital.
"That also enhances the challenge for Istanbul to be
perceived as a financial centre because the economy is going
through these doldrums."
Ankara needs to encourage more public listings, more equity
issuance and more "truly public" companies, analysts say,
especially since many listed firms are still controlled by the
government or their founding families.
Erdogan has hardly helped investor sentiment, fulminating
against high interest rates in comments which have raised
concerns about the independence of the central bank.
POLITICAL WORRIES
"Valuations are attractive but there are uncertainties
regarding the management of the economy after the elections,"
said Didem Gordon, chief executive of Ashmore Portfoy, an asset
manager.
This year should have been "spectacularly positive" for
Turkey because of the lower oil prices, Gordon said, but
emerging market volatility and domestic politics have weighed on
the markets.
At around $220 billion, Istanbul's stock market is the
world's 29th largest, well behind some emerging market rivals.
The Johannesburg market is worth more than four times that, even
though South Africa's economy is less than half the size of
Turkey's.
"There is a mismatch between the complexity and size of the
Turkish economy and the size of its capital markets,"
consultancy Oliver Wyman said in a 2014 report, adding that the
equity market could easily double in size.
Trade is concentrated on just a handful of companies, with
just ten stocks accounting for 70 percent of transactions. Many
smaller companies aren't liquid enough to draw investors.
Retail investors account for 80 percent of the trade on
Borsa Istanbul, but their numbers have thinned after the bourse
- which plans to list by next year - hiked its fees. Brokerages
are also charging more to offset new capital requirements.
"There has been a significant increase in fees that have hit
both brokerages and investors," said Metin Ayisik, the head of
Turkey's brokerage industry group.
Last year, Istanbul's investor base shrank by 5 percent to
around 1 million investors, he said, adding the bourse needs
around five times that to ensure liquidity.
Istanbul is also hobbled by a buy-side industry which is
small, even by emerging market standards. By contrast, South
Africa has scores of money managers centred in Cape Town.
Oliver Wyman said Turkey could build up the buy-side
industry by encouraging the engines of the economy - small and
medium-sized companies - to go public.
There have been some positive signs, such as recent
government incentives for retirement savings, which have boosted
demand for private pension funds. But the government still needs
to do more to encourage savings.
"A lot needs to change in terms of creating a strong
domestic pool of assets, because then companies come to where
the savings are, assuming the regulation is supportive," said
Renaissance Capital's Harris.
"The perception of Turkey can change on a dime if the policy
makers aggressively embraced reforms."
(Additional reporting by Chris Vellacott in London and Ayla
Jean Yackley and Can Sezer in Istanbul; Writing by David Dolan;
Editing by Nick Tattersall and Anna Willard)