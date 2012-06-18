* Application seen having little chance of success
* Turkey feeling international pressure to isolate Iran
* Turkish-Iran commercial ties expanded in recent years
By Ozge Ozbilgin
ANKARA, June 18 Iran's Bank Pasargad has applied
for a licence to operate in Turkey, a banking sector official
told Reuters on Monday, but its bid was seen having little
chance of success given global efforts to isolate Tehran over
its nuclear programme.
Pasargad's move is a fresh sign of the strengthening
commercial ties between the neighbouring countries in recent
years but coincides with growing U.S. pressure on Turkey and
other countries to curb oil purchases from Iran.
Turkish media reported at the weekend that three Iranian
banks, including Pasargad and Bank Tejerat, had applied to the
Turkish banking watchdog for a banking licence.
A Turkish banking sector official said only Bank Pasargad
had applied recently to the BDDK banking regulator, doing so
around 20 days ago.
Officials from Bank Pasargad were not immediately available
to comment.
"These three banks applied 4-5 years ago and only one of
them was viewed favourably," a source close to the Iranian
banking sector said.
"In this environment when the whole world is pressuring
Iran, it is impossible for the BDDK to approve. Even if they
provide 300 million lira ($166 million) capital, why and how
should the BDDK approve this?" this source added.
The West accuses Iran of seeking to develop a nuclear
weapons capability. Tehran denies that, saying its programme is
intended to produce only electricity and medical isotopes.
The United States is implementing tough sanctions passed by
Congress last year targeting Iran's central bank and countries
that fail to make "significant" cuts to oil purchases from Iran.
Trade between Turkey and Iran has risen sharply over the
past decade, and Turkey was regarded as a possible weak link in
the international sanctions against Iran.
Relations between the two neighbours, however, have been
strained by Tehran's support for Syria's President Bashar al
Assad, while Turkey has called on Assad to leave power.
Washington last week granted Turkey a 180-day exception from
financial sanctions as a result of the cut in oil purchases from
Iran made by Turkish refiner Tupras.
The United States has pressed Turkey to follow up on the 20
percent reduction with a further cut in six months time to help
persuade Iran to quit stalling in talks over its nuclear
programme, a U.S. diplomat said last week.
The latest round of nuclear talks between Iran and six world
powers started in Moscow on Monday, with no immediate sign of
the progress needed for any lifting of sanctions.
Turkey was Iran's fifth-largest oil customer in 2011, buying
around 200,000 barrels per day, 30 percent of its total imports
and more than 7 percent of Iran's oil exports.
Turkey cut its imports from Iran to 140,000 barrels per day
in May from an average of 210,000 bpd in the first four months
of this year, shipping data showed.