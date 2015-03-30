DUBAI Iran's foreign ministry summoned Turkey's charge d'affaires on Sunday after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Iran of trying to dominate the Middle East, Iranian media reported.

"We are summoning the Turkish charge d'affaires... to register Iran's objection to Erdogan's comments and to seek a clear response," spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars new agency.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif last week rebuffed Erdogan's accusations and accused the Turkish president of pursuing policies harmful to the region.

Several Iranian officials and lawmakers have called on the government to cancel a planned visit by Erdogan next week.

Erdogan said on Monday he still planned to visit Iran.

