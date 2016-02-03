(Repeats Feb 2 story, text unchanged)
* Ankara aims for $30 bln in trade with Iran by 2023
* Turkey benefits from advanced manufacturing
* Steel makers, cement makers see threat
By Can Sezer and Ceyda Caglayan
ISTANBUL, Feb 2 The lifting of sanctions against
Iran may be a mixed blessing for Turkey, opening up access to a
fast-growing, lucrative market, but one that could someday rival
Ankara as both an investment destination and exporter.
NATO-member Turkey remains the region's economic powerhouse,
with output of nearly $800 billion in 2014, well above Iran's
$425 billion, and an advanced manufacturing industry that
exports televisions, cars and washing machines to Europe.
But Iran, with a similar-sized population, could close that
gap, Turkish business leaders say, thanks to government
incentives, a well educated workforce, and vast oil reserves
that obviate the need for energy imports.
"It is an economy with great potential," said businessman
Alper Kanca, whose company, Kanca Dovme Celik, produced engine
parts for Iranian auto makers for 20 years prior to the
sanctions.
"There is extraordinary support from the Iranian government
to expand domestic industry."
After the lifting of international sanctions last month,
Iran is now the biggest economy to rejoin the global trading
system since the Soviet Union broke up more than two decades
ago.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says Tehran needs as much
as $50 billion a year in foreign investment to meet an economic
growth target of 8 percent. So far, deals worth at least $37
billion have been announced in industries ranging from
construction to aviation and auto manufacturing.
In the short-term, Turkey's auto industry, which accounted
for $22 billion in exports last year, could be a beneficiary,
thanks to its advanced manufacturing techniques.
"After working closely with European producers for years,
Turkish auto parts producers have an upper hand," said Mehmet
Dudaroglu, the chairman of the Turkish auto parts manufacturing
association (TAYSAD).
"However Tehran's potential incentives for the industry, as
well as lower costs, could make Iran the new competition," he
said.
NOT A RIVAL
The International Monetary Fund expects Iran's economy to
expand 4.3 percent this year, with growth at or above 4 percent
in the next two years. It also sees Iran's imports expanding 18
percent this year, 14 percent next year and 7 percent the year
after.
"Turkey will be one of the countries that benefits the most"
from the opening of Iran, Economy Minister Mustafa Elitas told
Reuters in an interview in Chile on Monday, while on a visit to
Latin America.
Turkey's trade with Iran reached $22 billion in 2012, he
said, before dropping off sharply in subsequent years as tighter
sanctions hit. Ankara aims to reach $30 billion in trade with
Iran by 2023, he said.
Elitas said Iran won't be able to draw as much foreign
investment as Turkey because it is less democratic.
"Turkey is the most democratic country in the region and
foreign investments will go to democratic nations, to countries
that can guarantee those investments," he said. "If Iran
advances with its economy, then they could become a rival."
Turkey attracted more than $12 billion in foreign direct
investment in 2014, while Iran garnered $2 billion.
Some Turkish steel producers take a less sanguine view of
Iran, pointing to its immense oil reserves. Turkey is forced to
import almost all of its energy needs.
"The steel industries of both countries are based on nearly
the same product range. The Iranians have the potential to
export some of what they produce and could compete with Turkish
steel," said Namik Ekinci, the head of the Turkish Steel
Exporters Association. Steel accounted for 7 percent of Turkey's
total exports last year.
Cement producers are also wary.
"The input with the highest cost is energy. And energy is
cheap in Iran," said a senior officer at a major Turkish cement
producer. "There's tough competition ahead."
