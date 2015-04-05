ANKARA, April 5 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
will visit Tehran for high level meetings on Tuesday, despite
recent tensions over the Saudi-led bombing operation in Yemen.
The visit has been on the cards for some time but some
Iranian lawmakers had called for it to be scrapped last week
after Erdogan publicly backed Saudi Arabia's operation against
Iran-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen and criticised Tehran for
trying to "dominate the region."
Erdogan, accompanied by a delegation of Turkish ministers,
will make the trip, meeting both President Hassan Rouhani and
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to a statement posted on
the Turkish presidential website on Saturday. Iran's
semi-official Mehr news agency carried the news early on Sunday
morning.
"During the visit bilateral relations will be addressed in
all their dimensions, and there will also be an exchange of
views on regional and international issues," the statement read.
The two countries have strong economic ties, with
sanctions-hit Iran being the second-largest gas supplier to
energy-strapped Turkey, providing it with 10 billion cubic
metres per year.
However diplomatic relations have suffered in recent years,
with particularly sharp disagreements over how to resolve the
civil war in neighbouring Syria.
