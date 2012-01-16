(Adds quotes, details, background)

ANKARA Jan 16 Turkey expects to enter arbitration over the price paid for gas imports from neighboring Iran, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Monday, after Tehran rejected Ankara's complaint that the price is too high.

Iran sits on the world's second-largest natural gas reserves and is Turkey's second-biggest supplier of gas after Russia, sending 10 billion cubic metres of gas each year.

"We have close cooperation with Iran in the field of natural gas, and we shared with them our unease about the gas price. We said these prices were high. They did not share the same view," Yildiz told a news conference.

"We could not meet at the same point. It appears that arbitration, that is an international arbitration board, is inevitable," he said.

The minister said technical committees from the two countries were continually in talks.

"But until now we have not achieved a result from the talks that we've been holding. In that sense this is the last week (for an agreement)," he added.

The dispute is unrelated to the growing international pressure Iran is currently facing over its nuclear programme, with the European Union poised to impose sanctions on its oil industry.

Separately, a Turkish energy official said earlier this month Turkey was seeking a waiver from the United States to exempt oil importer Tupras from new U.S. sanctions on institutions that deal with Iran's central bank.

