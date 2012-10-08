ANKARA Oct 8 The gas flow on a pipeline carrying Iranian natural gas to Turkey was halted due to an explosion in eastern Turkey in the early hours of Monday, Turkish energy officials said.

The blast occurred in the area of Dogubayazit, a town in Agri province in eastern Turkey, the officials said, on condition of anonymity. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast, and when the gas flow will resume, they said. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Seda Sezer)