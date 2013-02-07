Russian c.bank's Yudayeva: topping up reserves not priority
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 It is not a top priority of the Russian central bank to top up its gold and forex reserves, the bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Thursday.
ISTANBUL Feb 7 Turkish state-owned Halkbank will continue its existing transactions with Iran but some other banks have pulled back in response to pressure from the United States, Turkish Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said on Thursday.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 It is not a top priority of the Russian central bank to top up its gold and forex reserves, the bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Thursday.
* Blank Check Company bison Capital Acquisition Corp files for IPO of up to $50 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qJMO3z)