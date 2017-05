ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he still planned to visit Iran next week but was watching developments in Yemen, having last week accused Tehran of trying to dominate the Middle East.

Erdogan was speaking at a news conference in Istanbul amid speculation that his trip to Tehran could be cancelled as a Saudi-led military campaign continued against Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen.

(Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)