ANKARA Nov 25 Turkey could increase its crude oil imports from Iran by up to 35,000 barrels per day (bpd) if the Western sanctions against the Islamic Republic ease, Turkish energy minister said, following a breakthrough deal.

"We have reduced our imports to around 105,000 (bpd) due to sanctions. Once these sanctions are no longer in effect, I believe the amount we buy will increase," Taner Yildiz told Turkey's CNBC-E television on Monday.

"Even if it would not be possible to match the previous levels of imports, I believe our purchases could go up to 130,000 bpd to 140,000 bpd," he said.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun; editing by Jane Baird)