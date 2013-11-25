(Adds more quotes, details, background)

ANKARA Nov 25 Turkey could increase its crude oil imports from Iran by up to 35,000 barrels per day (bpd) if Western sanctions against the Islamic Republic ease, the Turkish energy minister said, following a breakthrough deal.

"We have reduced our imports to around 105,000 (bpd) due to sanctions. Once these sanctions are no longer in effect, I believe the amount we buy will increase," Taner Yildiz told Turkey's CNBC-e television on Monday.

Iran and six world powers reached a deal on Sunday to curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for limited relief on sanctions.

Turkey last year almost halved its imports of Iranian oil after a EU embargo against Iran came into full force on July 1, which also targeted marine insurance.

Following these cuts, which brought Turkey's imports to around 105,000-110,000 bpd from a previously contracted volume of 180,000 bpd, the United States has twice granted Turkey a waiver on its imports of Iranian oil.

The deal struck in Geneva leaves U.S. and European oil sanctions in place for six months, but an easing of a ban on European shipping insurance may lift Iran's crude exports to its major customers.

Yildiz said an increase in shipments to Turkey would still be fairly small and would not take its Iran purchases to pre-sanctions levels, when imports from the Islamic Republic accounted for almost half of its total crude imports.

"Even if it were not possible to match the previous levels of imports, I believe our purchases could go up to 130,000 bpd to 140,000 bpd," he said.

U.S. and EU sanctions prevent energy companies from investing in Iran and have slashed Tehran's oil exports from 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) to around 1 million bpd.

Turkey is one of the largest customers for Iranian oil together with Asian buyers such as China, India, South Korea and Japan. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun; editing by Jane Baird)