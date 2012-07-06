* Loading data shows Turkish imports of Iran oil slump in
June
* Iran's support for Assad in Syria strains ties with Turkey
* Iran losing billions as new Western sanctions curb exports
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, July 6 Turkey has steeply slashed
Iranian oil imports in June, dealing another blow to Tehran's
stretched finances as its crude exports towards even the most
loyal customers plummet due to Western sanctions.
Iran, which relies on oil for more than half its budget
revenues, is already seeing crude exports fall sharply from
regular levels of last year as the West raises pressure to force
Tehran to abandon its nuclear programme.
Loading data showed this week that Turkey, which is among
Iran's top five customers, imported only three 150,000-tonne
cargoes with Iranian crude in June through its two key ports of
Aliaga and Tutunciftlik, averaging 110,000 barrels per day.
That represents a big decline from an average of 180,000 bpd
imported last year and a huge slump from 250,000-280,000 bpd
Turkey imported during some months in early 2012.
Trade between Turkey and Iran has risen sharply over the
past decade, and Turkey was regarded as a possible weak link in
the international sanctions against Iran due to a long history
of close relations between the neighbours.
Relations, however, were strained by Tehran's support for
Syrian President Bashar al Assad, while Turkey has sided with
Syrians who have joined in the popular revolt against his rule.
REVENUES SLUMP
In July alone, Iran's oil export revenues may halve to $3.4
billion from last year, according to Reuters calculations.
The Centre for Global Energy Studies (CGES) estimates Iran
will be able to generate $42 billion this year from oil
revenues, a massive decline from an all-time high of $73 billion
in 2008.
The Islamic republic saw oil revenues at $72 billion in 2011
and some $43 billion in 2009 following a steep price collapse.
"Inflation in Iran is much higher than the official
estimates of 20 percent and it is rising and there are shortages
of all kinds of goods. They are eating into their forex
reserves," said Leo Drollas, director and chief economist at the
CGES. Iran relies on oil for more than half its budget revenues,
according to CGES's estimates.
Turkey buys around a half of its oil needs from Iran and has
already obtained U.S. sanction exemptions after having reduced
purchases by around 20 percent from the 2011 average.
It has said it was prepared to cut imports by no more than
an additional 10 percent from next year to persuade the United
States to extend exemptions when they expire in December.
However, if June imports are confirmed by final customs data
later this month, it would mean Turkey's purchases last month
were much lower than its target reductions.
Tough new Western sanctions have stopped Iranian oil flows
to Europe and are stifling supplies to Asia.
Top buyer China disputes freight costs with Iran's top
tanker company. India, Iran's second-largest oil
buyer, could also reduce July loadings as Iran struggles to find
tankers of the size Indian refiners require.
Japan and South Korea, among Iran's top five buyers, have
halted all Iranian imports this month due to complications with
shipping insurance, also sanctioned by the EU.
"I'm not very pessimistic about a further decline in
exports. I think they will be able to continue exporting around
1.2-1.3 million bpd through various routes and to various
countries," added Drollas.
(Additional reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)