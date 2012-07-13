* Turkey cannot bring Iranian oil on own tankers
* Up to 7 million barrels stuck in Egyptian tanks
* Reselling crude might prove tough
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Humeyra Pamuk
LONDON, July 13 Turkey is struggling to import
Iranian oil in July because of Western sanctions on ship
insurance, trading and shipping sources told Reuters, leaving
Tehran battling to sell oil now stuck in storage tanks in Egypt.
Turkey, which relies on Iran for half its crude needs, has
already cut imports of Iranian oil by a fifth from average
levels of 2011 to win waivers from U.S. sanctions.
But volumes will now likely fall much steeper as Turkish
main refiner Tupras cannot import Iranian oil on Turkish tankers
after European Union sanctions against Tehran stopped the
region's firms, which dominate the marine insurance sector, from
offering cover on Iranian crude.
"Tupras was lifting Iranian crude with its own tankers up
until July... This is no longer possible... They are now
focusing more on lifting from Libya, Saudi Arabia and Iraq with
its tankers," said a Turkey-based shipping source.
Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told reporters on
Friday Tupras's crude purchases from Iran were
continuing without any problems, but gave no details. Tupras
declined to comment.
Industry experts say the ship insurance ban has proved to be
the hardest hitting in the West's arsenal of sanctions aiming to
persuade Iran, which relies on oil for more than half its budget
revenues, to abandon its nuclear programme. Iran denies its
nuclear programme is aimed at making weapons.
The lack of shipping cover has already disrupted flows of
Iranian oil to Tehran's major customers in Asia -- China, India,
South Korea and Japan -- at a time when the EU has stopped
buying its oil altogether.
The measures are costing Tehran over $3 billion a month as
its crude exports are estimated to have halved to 1.1 million
bpd in the past months.
Turkey, which is among Iran's top five customers, is
estimated to have imported around 160,000 barrels per day of
Iranian oil in May. Of this amount, more than 100,000 bpd was
brought in from the Egyptian port of Sidi Kerir on board Turkish
tankers and the rest on Iranian tankers through the Suez Canal.
"They (Turkish ships) are told to avoid the Sidi Kerir route
as much as possible," the Turkish source said.
Sidi Kerir on the Mediterranean coast is connected by Sumed
pipeline to the Ain Sukhna terminal on the Gulf of Suez,
bringing oil from Iran, Saudi Arabia and Egypt for European
markets.
"We understand some 7 million barrels of Iranian oil is now
available from Sidi Kerir and we are hearing offers to buy it,"
one trading source said. Other trading sources confirmed they
had seen several offers from little known traders.
Egyptian officials were not available to comment on stocks
at Sidi Kerir.
BANKS IN FEAR OF BREACHING SANCTIONS
Iran said this month it had set up a consortium that could
export 20-30 percent of its crude oil, performing a task which
up until now was solely entrusted to the National Iranian Oil
Company (NIOC).
"I'm sure we will see attempts to sell this oil to non-EU
countries. But it will be very difficult because of sanctions,"
said one trading source.
Another said the main problem would be banking because of
fear in the financial industry of running foul of the sanctions.
"I was unable to make a banking transfer the other day to a
ship broker in Europe just because his initials were IR. Banks
are scared of sanctions to death and will be policing very hard
any deal involving oil from Sidi Kerir," he said.
Trade between Turkey and Iran has risen sharply over the
past decade, and Turkey was regarded as a possible weak link in
the international sanctions against Iran due to a long history
of close relations between the neighbours.
Relations, however, were strained by Tehran's support for
Syrian President Bashar al Assad, while Turkey sided with
Syrians who joined in the popular revolt against his rule.
The Centre for Global Energy Studies (CGES) estimates Iran
will be able to generate $42 billion this year from oil
revenues, a massive decline from an all-time high of $73 billion
in 2008 and $72 billion in 2011.
