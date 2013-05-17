(Adds details on import levels)
WASHINGTON May 17 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan said on Friday Turkey had already significantly reduced
its oil imports from Iran, which is under the choke of Western
sanctions, and further cutbacks would depend on his country's
energy needs.
"On crude oil, there has been a significant decrease in the
amount of oil we import from Iran ... As to whether we would cut
back any further, it will depend on our need. Time will tell,"
Erdogan said at the Brookings Institution in Washington.
Last year, Ankara effectively halved imports of Iranian oil
after a European Union oil embargo against Iran came into full
force on July 1, which also targeted the marine insurance
sector, cutting off the usual avenues for tanker insurance.
Turkey was twice granted a waiver on Iranian oil by the
United States for 180 days after it made initial cuts.
Turkish imports of Iranian crude were steady in April at
around 100,000 barrels per day, data from a well-informed
shipping agent in the region showed two weeks
ago.
Before the introduction of stricter U.S. and EU sanctions
against Iran last year, imposed over Tehran's disputed nuclear
program, Ankara's purchases were averaging 180,000 bpd.
Turkey nonetheless remains one of the largest customers for
Iranian oil together with Asian buyers such as China, India,
South Korea and Japan.
(Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Doina Chiacu)