ANKARA Aug 7 Only Turkey and Iran working
together can resolve their region's conflicts, particularly the
fighting in Syria, Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said
on a visit to Turkey on Tuesday.
"Without anyone of these major players I think the
realisation or materialisation of peace and stability in the
region, especially in countries like Syria, will be very
difficult," Salehi told reporters at the airport.
He added he would discuss with Turkish Foreign Minister
Ahmet Davutoglu the situation of 48 Iranians seized by rebels in
Syria.