ANKARA Jan 4 Turkey's Energy Minister
Taner Yildiz said on Wednesday Turkish oil importer Tupras
continues to buy oil from Iran despite tough new U.S. sanctions
on institutions that deal with Iran's central bank.
"Iran is one of the countries Tupras imports oil from. We
have not received information on the new sanctions. Tupras
continues to buy oil today," Yildiz told reporters. "This trade
will continue until there is a new development."
Earlier, a Turkish energy ministry official told Reuters
Ankara will seek a waiver to exempt Tupras, a big
buyer of Iranian oil, from the new sanctions.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ibon Villelabeitia)