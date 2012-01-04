ANKARA Jan 4 Turkey's Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Wednesday Turkish oil importer Tupras continues to buy oil from Iran despite tough new U.S. sanctions on institutions that deal with Iran's central bank.

"Iran is one of the countries Tupras imports oil from. We have not received information on the new sanctions. Tupras continues to buy oil today," Yildiz told reporters. "This trade will continue until there is a new development."

Earlier, a Turkish energy ministry official told Reuters Ankara will seek a waiver to exempt Tupras, a big buyer of Iranian oil, from the new sanctions. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ibon Villelabeitia)