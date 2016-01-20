(Adds details, background)

ISTANBUL Jan 20 Turkish exports could rise between 8 and 10 percent with the end of sanctions on neighbouring Iran following its nuclear deal with world powers, the head of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said on Wednesday.

Key sectors for Turkish companies in Iran are automotive, clothing, textiles, machinery and chemicals, TIM chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi said at a news conference.

The United States, European Union and United Nations lifted most sanctions on Saturday under a deal with world powers where Tehran agreed to curbs on its nuclear programme.

Buyukeksi said Turkish and Iranian companies, especially those in the automotive business, could now form joint ventures to enter Central Asian markets.

Turkey will open trade centres in 2016 in Iran as well as in the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Britain and the United States to boost its exports, which are targeted to rise to $155.5 billion this year from $144 billion in 2015, he said.

Among Turkish companies interested in Iran is mobile operator Turkcell, which said this week it is looking for acquisition opportunities to expand regionally and that Iran could be a target market.