ISTANBUL Feb 16 Turkey's Koc Energy Group chairman said the group had held talks with U.S. officials about planned sanctions on oil purchases from Iran and asked if its oil refiner Tupras unit will be compensated for any losses.

Koc's Erol Memioglu told reporters late on Wednesday that Tupras' existing oil contract with Iran ends in August, while planned U.S. sanctions are set to begin at the end of June, and details of the measures should become clear by mid-May.

Tupras obtains some 30 percent of its crude oil from Iran and has an annual 9 million tonne purchase contract.

Memioglu also said Tupras signed an annual 1 million tonne oil purchase contract with Libya two months ago, but this was unrelated to the Iran issue. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; editing by Daren Butler)