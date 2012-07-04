* Turkey made 20 pct cut in Iranian crude buys from June
* U.S. exception on sanctions expires in December
* Ankara looking to diversify crude suppliers
By Evrim Ergin
ISTANBUL, July 4 Turkey is prepared to cut its
Iranian oil imports by no more than an additional 10 percent
from next year to persuade the United States to extend sanction
exemptions when they expire in December, a high-level Turkish
source told Reuters.
Last month Washington granted exemptions to Turkey and six
other countries from its financial sanctions on Iran's oil trade
in return for significant cuts in their purchases of Iranian
oil.
It gave Turkey a 180-day exception from sanctions from June
11 as a result of an initial 20 percent cut made by Tupras
, Turkey's sole refiner.
The exception meant Turkey's Halkbank was able to
make payments to the Iranian Central Bank for oil shipments to
Tupras without fear of being blacklisted by the United States.
A U.S. diplomat subsequently said Washington had pressed
Turkey to follow the 20 percent reduction in oil purchases with
a further cut in six months, but did not specify how much.
"It is impossible for us to suddenly halt our Iranian oil
purchases, because around 50 percent of our imports are from
this country," said the Turkish source, who is close to the
matter but requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the
subject.
"The Americans can be convinced by making a reasonable
reduction at the end of the 180-day exemption period granted to
Turkey. This reduction will not be as much as 20 percent; it
will be around 10 percent," he said.
Turkey imported an average of 180,000 barrels per day of
Iranian crude in 2011, although purchases soared in April and
March before falling steeply in May.
A 20 percent reduction from last year's levels from July 1
would put Turkey's purchases at 144,000 bpd, and a further 10
percent cut would push them to around 130,000 bpd.
The United States and the European Union say Iran is trying
to build nuclear weapons, while Tehran says the programme is
strictly for civilian purposes.
Beyond the 27-country European Union, which has banned
Iranian imports from July under separate sanctions, other buyers
of Iran's crude have pledged to cut purchases by up to a fifth.
In an ongoing war of nerves with the West, Iran said on
Tuesday it had successfully tested medium-range missiles capable
of hitting Israel as a response to threats of attack.
Iranian media reported on Wednesday that it also
had threatened to destroy U.S. military bases across the Middle
East.
Negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme continued in
Istanbul on Tuesday with a meeting of technical experts from
Iran and six world powers. The meeting followed political talks
in Moscow last month at which the two sides failed to bridge
differences or agree on a further round of talks at that level.
DIVERSIFYING SUPPLIERS
Turkey's oil purchases from Iran in recent months amounted
on average to around 53 percent of its total crude buys.
Turkey's current oil contract with Iran expires in August.
Turkey was Iran's fifth-largest customer in 2011, buying
more than 7 percent of Iran's oil exports.
Turkey's Iranian imports rose after shipments from Libya
halted last year during the civil war there, but Ankara has
again started to import from the north African country.
Aside from Libya, it is also looking to other alternative
suppliers, notably Saudi Arabia. Energy Minister Taner Yildiz
said last month talks were underway with Saudi Arabia to secure
a long-term crude oil purchase contract.
Trade between Turkey and Iran has risen sharply over the
past decade, and Turkey was regarded as a possible weak link in
the international sanctions against Iran.
Relations between the two neighbours, however, have been
strained by Tehran's support for Syrian President Bashar al
Assad, while Turkey has sided with Syrians who have joined in
the popular revolt against his rule.
Turkey began diversifying its sources of oil earlier this
year, and Yildiz said the number of countries supplying it would
rise to 14 from 11.