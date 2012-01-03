ISTANBUL Jan 3 Turkey's foreign minister
will visit Tehran on Wednesday for talks with his Iranian
counterpart on Iran's nuclear programme and developments in
neighbouring Iraq and Syria, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said
late on Tuesday.
Ahmet Davutoglu's visit was described as being in the
framework of regular talks between the two ministers, but it
comes at a key time for the region and relations between the two
regional powers.
"It is intended that they will exchange views on topical
subjects such as Iran's nuclear programme and developments in
Syria and Iraq," the Turkish foreign ministry said.
Davutoglu's visit was set to finish on Thursday.
Turkey is evaluating whether to seek a waiver from the
United States to exempt Turkish oil importer Tupras from new
U.S. sanctions on institutions that deal with Iran's central
bank, a Turkish official said on Tuesday.
U.S. ally Turkey is among the biggest buyers of Iranian oil
and gas. It gets about 30 percent of its oil from neighbour
Iran, and Tupras, Turkey's biggest crude oil importer
is a big buyer of Iranian crude.
The United States has armed itself with tough measures
targeting financial institutions that deal with Iran's central
bank, the main clearinghouse through which OPEC's No. 2 oil
exporter deals with clients around the world.
The law, signed by President Barack Obama on Saturday,
allows the U.S. to exempt institutions in a country that has
significantly reduced its dealings with Iran. Obama may also
grant waivers deemed to be in the U.S. national interest or
otherwise necessary for energy market stability.
Turkey is bound by U.N. sanctions against Iran, though it
opposed the last round of measures in 2010, and it insists it is
not obliged to follow non-U.N. sanctions.
Iran threatened on Tuesday to take action if the U.S. Navy
moves an aircraft carrier into the Gulf, Tehran's most
aggressive statement yet after weeks of sabre-rattling as new
U.S. and EU financial sanctions take a toll on its economy.
