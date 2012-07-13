BOLU, Turkey, July 13 Turkey has begun importing 5 to 10 road tankers of crude from Northern Iraq daily and the volume could rise to 100-200 tankers per day, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told reporters on Friday.

Turkey and the Kurdistan Regional Government are also in talks for the direct sale of natural gas to Turkey, in a move to bypass Baghdad, which could strain Turkey's ties with its Iraq.

Most Kurdish oil is still pumped into the national pipeline system. One pipeline carrying about 60,000 bpd already feeds directly from Kurdistan's Tawke oilfield into the main pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Keiron Henderson)