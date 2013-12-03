(Updates with quotes from Iraqi oil minister in Vienna)
By Orhan Coskun
ANKARA Dec 3 Iraq and northern Kurdistan appear
to have found a formula that will allow the autonomous region to
export oil to Turkey in a new pipeline, a step towards resolving
a long-running dispute over land and oil rights.
Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Tuesday an
agreement over oil exports and revenue sharing could be reached
this month. Iraqi Oil Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi shared his
optimism.
"There are no issues," Luaibi said at a briefing ahead of an
OPEC meeting in Vienna. He said technical, trilateral talks
would take place in days to finalise details over revenue
sharing and metering.
"There are some meetings that will be held to set the
measures."
Luaibi said the central government would retain control over
the oil revenue, which would be shared with the Kurds.
Yildiz travelled to Baghdad on Sunday and met Iraq's Deputy
Prime Minister for energy Hussain al-Shahristani, part of
efforts to appease the central government following a
multi-billion dollar deal Turkey clinched last week with the
Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
"We have held talks with both Baghdad and Arbil to set up a
three-way mechanism. We have had very positive talks," said
Yildiz.
"Both the agreements that Turkey has done with the central
government and the contracts with northern Iraq are steps that
smooth the path of Iraq."
Turkey's energy deals with the Kurdish north of Iraq
effectively bypass the central government in Baghdad, which
claims sole authority to manage Iraqi oil and says independent
Kurdish oil exports would be illegal.
Turkey is keen to move the process forward through a
three-way mechanism which also includes Baghdad. But the central
government might prove hard to persuade, having for years
resisted Arbil's moves towards direct exports.
"Baghdad is trying to find a solution to this, but doesn't
want to lose face either," said Cuneyt Kazokoglu, Consultant at
FGE. "They don't want it to look like this deal happened despite
them."
A new pipeline from Kurdistan's Taq Taq oil field is
complete and ready to receive flows, the enclave's natural
resources minister Ashti Hawrami said on Monday. It is expected
to carry around 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil, which
Hawrami says will be ramped up towards 1 million bpd by 2015.
