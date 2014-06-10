UPDATE 1-Oil prices dip on bloated U.S. market, mixed Saudi signals
* U.S. to review of lifting sanctions against Iran (Adds U.S. review of Iran sanctions, updates prices)
ISTANBUL, June 10 Turkey is investigating reports that 28 Turkish truck drivers ferrying diesel to the northern Iraqi city of Mosul have been abducted by militants, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Tuesday.
Turkish media reports said the drivers were being held hostage after being seized while carrying diesel from Turkey's southern port of Iskenderun to a power plant in Mosul.
Insurgents overran the headquarters of the provincial government in Mosul late on Monday, making further gains in a fourth day of fighting in the country's second-largest city.
NEW YORK, April 19 Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc, the largest refiner on the U.S. East Coast, will not be taking any rail deliveries of North Dakota's Bakken crude oil in June, a source familiar with delivery schedules said on Tuesday - a sign that the impending start of the Dakota Access Pipeline is upending trade flows.