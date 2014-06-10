ANKARA, June 10 A group of Turkish truck drivers
being held by suspected militants from an al Qaeda splinter
group in northern Iraq are thought to be unharmed and could be
released soon, a Turkish official said on Tuesday.
"These truck drivers were taking fuel to an energy storage
and distribution hub. When they arrived, ISIL (militants) were
already there," the official told Reuters, adding that Foreign
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu was in contact with Iraqi, Kurdish and
U.S. officials to try to ensure their safe release.
"They were detained (by the militants), they haven't been
hijacked ... They're unharmed as far as we're aware. When
they've finished transferring the fuel we're hoping that they
will be freed," the official said.
