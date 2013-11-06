* Deals include new oil and gas export pipelines
* Baghdad concerned by Kurdistan's energy independence
* Turkey eager to diversify gas supplies
* Kurdistan gas exports could start in 2017
By Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, Nov 6 Iraqi Kurdistan has finalised a
comprehensive package of deals with Turkey to build
multi-billion dollar oil and gas pipelines to ship the
autonomous region's rich hydrocarbon reserves to world markets,
sources involved in talks said on Wednesday.
The deals, which could have important geo-political
consequences for the Middle East, could see Kurdistan export
some 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil to world markets and
at least 10 billion cubic metres per year of gas to Turkey.
Such a relationship would have been unthinkable just a few
years ago, when Ankara enjoyed strong ties with Iraq's central
Baghdad government and was deep in a decades-long fight with
Kurdish militants on its own soil.
But Turkey imports almost all of its energy needs and
growing demand means it faces a ballooning deficit, making the
resources over its southeastern border hard to ignore.
During a visit to Istanbul last week by Kurdistan Regional
Government (KRG) prime minister Nechirvan Barzani, both sides
agreed on the fundamentals of the deals and mapped out technical
details for a second oil pipeline and a gas route from Iraq's
north to Turkey, sources involved in the talks said.
"It is official and it is historic," a source close to the
deal said. "For years, Turkey has deliberately avoided getting
involved in northern Iraq but now it is the beginning of a new
period. It was a bold but a very necessary move."
Turkey's courtship of Iraqi Kurds has infuriated Baghdad -
which claims sole authority to manage Iraqi oil and says Kurdish
efforts towards oil independence could lead to the break-up of
Iraq. It has also raised concern in Washington.
Under Iraq's constitution, all oil export revenue goes
through Baghdad. The autonomous Kurdish region is entitled to 17
percent of the total, a windfall that has helped it flourish as
a prosperous oasis safe from the violence that consumed the rest
of Iraq in the decade since a U.S.-led invasion.
The Kurds say all of Iraq will benefit if they develop their
region's own resources. But Baghdad fears that if the Kurds
obtain separate export capacity they will seek independence.
Turkey has repeatedly said it respects Baghdad's
sensitivities and will not take any steps that would further
deepen the long-standing dispute between the Arab-led central
government and the Kurdish-run enclave.
PIPELINE FOR HEAVY OIL
Kurdistan has struck deals with firms including U.S. oil
giant ExxonMobil, Chevron and Total as
it seeks to develop its energy industry.
Ankara has set up the Turkish Energy Company (TEC), a
state-backed entity which has struck partnership deals with
Exxon and will be Turkey's counterparty in dealings with
Kurdistan.
A first KRG-sponsored oil pipeline, which is almost
complete, will link up to an existing Iraq-Turkey pipeline and
begin carrying Kurdistan's oil to world markets from December,
sources familiar with the project say.
The existing pipeline from Kirkuk to Turkey's Mediterranean
port of Ceyhan is currently carrying only a fraction of its 1.6
million barrels per day (bpd) capacity, and could in theory pump
up to 700,000 bpd of Kurdistan's oil.
But as Kurdish output grows, with several new fields coming
online this year and next, a second pipeline will be needed.
"The second pipeline will be mainly for the heavy oil that
will come from the northern fields. Taq Taq and Tawke crude is
very high quality and blending the two grades would depreciate
the value of both crudes," the source close to the deal said.
Turkish state pipeline company Botas will be instrumental in
building the second pipeline, a government source said. A
private Turkish company is also interested in the project.
The new pipeline will have a capacity of at least 1 million
bpd of crude oil, KRG natural resources minister Ashti Hawrami
said in Istanbul last week. The exports will be metered
independently, he said, inviting all parties including Baghdad
to send auditors to observe the process.
Revenues will be paid into KRG accounts, a source familiar
with the plans said. Hawrami has repeated the KRG's readiness to
send 83 percent of the income to Baghdad after deducting the
autonomous region's share. Baghdad views such plans as illegal.
"The KRG says this oil belongs to all Iraq and they are
happy to share it. There is also a bit of a hope that the
reality on the ground will force Baghdad to make a deal on
this," the source said.
GAS DEAL
While oil has been the focus of attention, Turkey's interest
in OPEC member Iraq is also due to its rich gas reserves.
Turkey is set to overtake Britain as Europe's third biggest
power consumer in a decade and is hostage to expensive Russian
gas. It also buys natural gas from Azerbaijan and Iran and
liquefied natural gas from Algeria but is looking to diversify.
With the new pipeline from Kurdistan, Turkey will be able to
import at least 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year of
Kurdish gas more cheaply than from current suppliers, sources
said, with its total capacity potentially up to double that.
"Turkey's existing infrastructure is almost ready for this
tie-up. Northern Iraq will build its own pipeline, but Turkey
could be instrumental here as well and Botas could play a role,"
the government source said.
A gas purchasing agreement between TEC and Kurdistan is
expected to be signed in December, sources familiar with the
project said. Construction of the pipeline and gas processing
plants, anticipated to cost billions of dollars, could start
next year, with the first flow of gas targeted for early 2017.
Anglo-Turkish firm Genel Energy, headed by former
BP chief executive Tony Hayward, is expected to be the
first company to export gas to Turkey from its Miran and Bina
Bawi fields, which contain sour gas.
Shipping the natural gas to European markets through a link
to the Azeri-controlled Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline
(TANAP) is another option, a second government source said.
(Editing by Nick Tattersall and Peter Graff)