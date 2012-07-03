By Evrim Ergin
| ISTANBUL, July 3
ISTANBUL, July 3 Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish
region may begin selling natural gas directly to Turkey within
two years, its energy minister said on Tuesday, a move likely to
anger the central government and further strain Baghdad's ties
with Ankara.
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in the north of the
country and Baghdad have rowed for years over issues including
late payments for crude, the legality of the regional
government's oil deals and disputed territory.
Baghdad accuses the Kurds of smuggling their oil abroad,
mainly to Iran, and wrecking the central budget by denying it
revenue.
"Even if there's no consensus with Baghdad, we will continue
to sell natural gas and oil to Turkey," KRG Minister of Natural
Resources Ashti Hawrami told the Caspian Gas Forum in Istanbul.
"We plan to sell 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas to
Turkey, and later Europe in the long-term," he said, adding that
sales were expected to begin within 18 months to two years.
The KRG is obliged to attract investment from abroad, he
said. "If we left everything up to Baghdad this would not work."
Once the poorest region of Iraq, Kurdistan is now at its
most prosperous, having been largely insulated from the
insurgency and sectarian violence in the south, and the regional
government has increasingly become less reliant on Baghdad.
For now, the region largely depends on receiving 17 percent
of the national budget, but the KRG estimates there are about 45
billion barrels of oil reserves in the north, most of it as yet
untapped.
While there are no official figures for gas reserves in
Kurdistan, Iraq as a whole has the world's 10th-largest reserves
at 112 trillion cubic feet, according to U.S. Department of
Energy data.
Most Kurdish oil is still pumped into the national pipeline
system. One pipeline carrying about 60,000 bpd already feeds
directly from Kurdistan's Tawke oilfield into the main pipeline
to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.
The move to bypass Baghdad could further strain ties between
the central Iraqi government and Turkey, which has forged solid
political and trade ties with Iraq's Kurds in recent years.
Iraq is currently the second-biggest market after Germany
for Turkish exports, amounting to more than $8 billion last
year. But according to Turkish Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan,
about 70 percent of Turkey's exports to Iraq are to the north.
If the Kurdistan region were a country, it would still be
Turkey's eighth-biggest export market, according to his
estimates.
Turkish officials have been locked in a war of words with
Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki since December, when he
ordered the arrest of Sunni Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi,
based on allegations that he ran death squads.
Turkey, the majority of whose people are Sunnis, has accused
Shi'ite Maliki of stirring ethnic tension. The Iraqi prime
minister has accused Turkey of meddling in its affairs.
Turkey has heavily courted the Kurds, along with Iraq's
Sunni Arab parties in recent years, but Maliki and Shi'ite
parties have remained allied to Iran.
