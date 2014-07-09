* Kurds in Turkey seek greater autonomy, not independence
By Ayla Jean Yackley
ISTANBUL, July 9 What has long been a dream for
the Middle East's Kurds, an independent state, is within reach
in Iraq, but Turkey's Kurds, wearied by a 30-year conflict with
Ankara, see a brighter future at home, where negotiations could
deliver the rights they have fought for.
At Istanbul's Kurdish Institute, where 400 students are
learning Kurdish, they are riveted by events across the border
in Iraqi Kurdistan, which appears to be hurtling towards
independence as state forces retreat and Sunni militants, led by
the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), an al Qaeda
offshoot, seize parts of northern Iraq.
Events are not, for now at least, stirring separatist
sentiment in Turkey, where many Kurds prefer to put their faith
in greater autonomy within the established borders of a booming
economy than in the vagaries of a new nation state surrounded by
hostile neighbours.
That might not always have been the case, when Kurds and the
Turkish state appeared beyond reconciliation after more than
40,000 people, mostly Kurds, were killed in an armed struggle
led by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) since 1984.
When linguist Zana Farqini began work at the Kurdish
Institute two decades ago, he faced terrorism charges just for
performing a song in his native language at a political rally.
Police regularly raided the institute, which published a
magazine and offered workshops, as the separatist insurgency
raged in Turkey's southeast.
Now, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's efforts to negotiate an
end to the 30-year conflict have included lifting strict curbs
on Kurdish political and cultural expression, long unthinkable
in a country with strong nationalist sentiment.
"We finally see it is possible to solve our problems without
spilling blood, through democratic means," said Farqini, now 47.
"With the peace process, Kurds are declaring they want to live
with Turks. They're saying, 'We do not want to break away.'"
NATION WITHOUT A STATE
Kurds are considered the largest ethnic group without a
state - more than half of them living in Turkey - and their fate
in Iraq will reverberate across the region. Iraq's Kurdistan
Regional Government (KRG), long locked in a dispute with the
central government in Baghdad over oil revenues, is planning a
referendum on independence.
Iraqi Kurds, who have governed themselves since the 1990s,
have responded to the ISIL crisis by taking over areas left
undefended by the Iraqi military, adding as much as 40 percent
to their own territory.
Officially, Turkey remains committed to Iraq's territorial
unity. But Ankara has largely welcomed the KRG's empowerment in
recent years, partly out of its own economic concerns, seeking
access to Kurdish oil and gas and with its construction firms
leading a building boom there.
There is strong mutual interest. Iraqi Kurdistan serves as a
buffer against the chaos in the rest of Iraq, while Turkey is
the only viable export outlet for Kurdish hydrocarbons en route
to lucrative markets in Europe.
Relations with the Shi'ite-dominated government in Baghdad
have meanwhile soured. Erdogan, who is like most Turks a Sunni,
has accused Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki of sectarian
policies that have led to Iraq's current crisis.
"Because Kurds in Iraq are not getting their needs met by
the central government, Kurdish aspirations for independence
have gained more legitimacy and justification," said Yasin
Aktay, who heads the ruling AK Party's foreign affairs office.
That is a lesson the government will have learned from
events at home, where the PKK has scaled back demands for
full-fledged independence in favour of local administration and
more cultural rights, including Kurdish-language education.
Violence largely subsided after talks began with jailed PKK
leader Abdullah Ocalan in late 2012.
SHIFTING LINES
Kurds inhabit a mostly mountainous arc from Turkey and Syria
into Iraq and Iran. Denied a land of their own in the break-up
of the Ottoman Empire after World War One, the turmoil in Iraq
puts the dream of statehood within their grasp.
These shifting lines have lent a fresh sense of urgency to
the Kurdish peace process in Turkey. In late June, parliament
began work on legislation to resolve the conflict, formalising
the process for the first time.
The advances have helped quell fears of Turkey fracturing
along ethnic lines, according to Idris Kardas, coordinator of
the Platform for Global Challenges at Istanbul Bilgi University.
"The PKK and its supporters have accepted that remaining in
Turkey is more realistic, as long as they have more autonomy,
cultural rights and a say in governing themselves," he said.
An August election, in which Erdogan aims to become Turkey's
first directly elected president, is also driving the impetus,
given that no politician can ignore a community that makes up
about a fifth of the population.
In a sign of Kurds' commitment to mainstream politics, one
of Erdogan's two competitors in the August presidential race is
a Kurd: Selahattin Demirtas, head of parliament's Peoples'
Democracy Party (HDP), a pro-Kurdish alliance of left parties
that now wants to be a broader, Turkey-wide organisation.
The HDP itself is opposed to an independent Kurdistan carved
out of Iraq, lest it imperil the fledgling peace in Turkey.
Idris Baluken, an HDP lawmaker and mediator in the talks,
said Kurds exert more clout within the countries where they
reside than they would in any new nation, surrounded by
neighbours opposed to its very existence.
"Our model is a democratic confederacy that is based on
living within borders, together in pluralism," he said.
Demographic movement has also blunted the urge for
independence; after decades of migration from the
poverty-stricken Kurdish southeast, Istanbul, with an estimated
2 million Kurds out of a population of 14 million, is now the
world's biggest Kurdish city.
"Despite everything, Turkey is home," said Farqini at the
Kurdish Institute, on a broad boulevard in Istanbul's ancient
quarter of Fatih. "We want unity, but it cannot be forced. It
must be of our own accord."
If negotiations fail, the influence of events in Iraq, where
former PKK militants remain in mountain hideouts, can only grow.
"My friends in the mountains are a guarantee for the peace
process. If it doesn't work, we will of course defend ourselves
once again," said Umut, a 17-year old villager sitting with his
father and uncle near the town of Silopi, close to the Iraq
border.
