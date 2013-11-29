UPDATE 2-On the eve of Brexit, Qatar pledges over $6 billion in investment in Britain
* Qatar Energy Minister says ready to support Britain (Recasts headline and lead)
ANKARA Nov 29 Turkey and Iraqi Kurdistan signed a package of landmark contracts earlier this week that will see the semi-autonomous region's oil and gas shipped to international markets via pipelines through Turkey, sources close to the deal told Reuters on Friday.
The sources said the deals were signed during Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani's three hour-long meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday.
The move is likely to further infuriate Baghdad, which claims the sole authority to manage Iraqi oil and which said late on Thursday that any energy deal with Kurdistan would be "an encroachment on the sovereignty of Iraq".
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Qatar Energy Minister says ready to support Britain (Recasts headline and lead)
ABUJA, March 27 Nigeria is likely to pass the 2017 budget into law before May, a lawmaker who chairs a committee on the spending plans in the upper chamber of parliament said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, March 27 Several Democratic senators pressed billionaire investor Carl Icahn on Monday to clarify his role as an adviser to President Donald Trump, saying his position in the administration raised "alarming" questions about potential conflicts of interest with his stakes in the biofuels and pharmaceutical industries.