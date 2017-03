BAGHDAD Dec 1 Iraqi and Turkish energy officials will meet in Baghdad on Sunday after Ankara agreed a package of energy deals with Iraq's autonomous northern region that the central government says are illegal.

Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz will meet Iraq's the deputy prime minister for energy, Hussain al-Shahristani, an official in Shahristani's office said, without giving details. (Reporting by Raheem Salman, Writing by Sylvia Westall, editing by Mark Heinrich)