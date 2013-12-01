* Both sides say Baghdad's consent needed for oil exports
* Turkey seeks oil from Iraq's Kurdish northern region
* Baghdad says deals between Turkey and Iraqi Kurds illegal
By Raheem Salman
BAGHDAD, Dec 1 Oil exports from anywhere in Iraq
to Turkey need the central government's approval, Baghdad and
Ankara said on Sunday after a bi-lateral meeting aimed at
diffusing a row over energy exports from Iraq's autonomous
Kurdish region.
Turkey, hungry for energy and dependent on imports for
almost all of its needs, wants Iraqi Kurdistan's oil to help
diversify its energy supplies and reduce its ballooning $60
billion annual energy bill.
But Turkey's courtship of the Kurdistan Regional Government
(KRG) has infuriated the central government in Baghdad, which
says it has sole authority to manage Iraqi energy resources.
"We agree that any exports must be with the approval of the
Iraqi government and we will discuss the mechanism," Iraq's
deputy prime minister for energy Hussain al-Shahristani told a
news conference with Turkey's Energy Minister Taner Yildiz in
the Iraqi capital.
Yildiz said Turkey would seek Baghdad's approval for the
commercial export of oil from Iraqi Kurdistan.
"We aim to win Iraq central government's consent for oil
trade from the KRG to Turkey and to start a cooperation plan to
serve the interests of all three parties," a joint declaration
from the ministers said.
Turkey and Iraqi Kurdistan signed a multi-billion-dollar
energy package last week, sources close to the deal said on
Friday, that will help transform the Iraqi region into an oil
and gas powerhouse.
The Turkish foreign ministry has since said the deals had
not been finalised and that it would seek Baghdad's cooperation.
Yildiz said the two sides had also discussed an existing
plan to extend a pipeline to take crude oil from Iraq's southern
Basra oil fields to Turkey.
It was Yildiz's first visit to Iraq since his plane was
denied permission to land by Baghdad late last year when he
tried to attend an annual energy conference in Arbil, Iraqi
Kurdistan, amid the long-running oil dispute.
Yildiz will travel on to Arbil for the same conference,
which starts on Monday.
Baghdad says Kurdish efforts towards oil independence could
lead to the breakup of the country and the dispute has also
raised concern in Washington.
Shahristani said on Thursday any energy deal with Arbil
would be "an encroachment on the sovereignty of Iraq".
Autonomous since 1991, Iraqi Kurdistan has often chafed
against the central government and even threatened to secede,
but still relies on Baghdad for a slice of the OPEC producer's
$100-billion-plus budget.
It is already trucking its oil to world markets through
Turkey and it plans to open a new export pipeline by the end of
the year, angering Baghdad further.
