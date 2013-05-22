ANKARA May 22 Turkey is looking to sign commercial contracts this year with Russian and U.S. companies operating in northern Iraq for joint oil and gas exploration, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told Reuters.

"We are likely to be involved with Russian and American companies in northern Iraq for different projects like oil and gas exploration. And this year, state-owned and private companies could sign commercial contracts with northern Iraq," Yildiz said in his first interview after returning from the United States with Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.

U.S. President Barack Obama hosted Erdogan and a delegation including Yildiz last week in Washington and Turkey's plans to extend its energy partnership with Iraqi Kurdistan were high on the agenda.