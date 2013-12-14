ISTANBUL Dec 14 Test flows in Iraqi Kurdistan's
new crude oil pipeline via Turkey started on Friday, but no
exports have yet been scheduled, energy sources close to the
matter said on Saturday.
Turkey and Iraqi Kurdistan signed a multi-billion-dollar
energy package in late November, infuriating Baghdad which
claims sole authority over oil exports and is wary of any move
that could extend political autonomy in the region.
Turkey has lobbied hard to have Baghdad, which claims any
oil deals the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has signed are
illegal, on board but so far the central government has not
shown any signs of stepping back.
"These are the test flows in limited amounts," an industry
source told Reuters. "The volumes are not high enough yet to say
exports have started," he said.
He added that it showed both Turkey and the KRG were on
track to implement the multi-billion dollar oil and gas deals
they signed last month.
"Turkey has repeatedly showed that it wants a comprehensive
agreement that includes Baghdad as well, but it has also said it
will stand by its agreement with the Kurds," the source said.
The Turkish-KRG deal has enormous significance for major oil
companies as well as for the Kurds and Turkey, which can benefit
in domestic supply and onward westward export through the
mediterranean port of Ceyhan.
Baghdad says it has sole authority over Iraqi oil exports,
while the KRG says it has the right to sell the oil
independently and has recently built its own pipeline to export
crude to Turkey.
Turkey, which is heavily dependent on imports to satisfy its
growing appetite for energy, wants Iraqi Kurdistan's oil to help
diversify its energy supplies.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Orhan Coskun and Evrim Ergin;
Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Patrick Graham)