ANKARA Crude oil has started flowing from Iraqi Kurdistan's new pipeline to the Turkish Mediterranean export hub of Ceyhan and the oil is being kept in storage, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Thursday.

He said the oil would not be exported without the consent of Iraq's central government in Baghdad, which has been angered by energy deals between Ankara and Iraqi Kurdistan because it claims the sole authority to manage Iraqi oil.

