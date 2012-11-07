* Turkish troops said to have targeted PKK camps
* Two Iraqi civilians killed in strike inside N.Iraq
* Turkish military has not yet confirmed operation
BAGHDAD/ANKARA, Nov 7 Two Iraqi civilians were
killed and three wounded in a Turkish air strike in Iraqi
Kurdistan during the latest operation targeting Kurdish PKK
separatist rebels sheltering there, a Kurdistan official said on
Wednesday.
The strike on Tuesday hit a village near Rania, close to the
remote mountains of Kurdistan in nortnerh Iraq where rebels from
the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) have been based in their
28-year-old guerrilla war against Turkish forces.
"Two civilians were killed and three more wounded in a
village in Rania by a Turkish air strike," said Jabbar Yawar,
secretary general for Kurdistan's Peshmerga military forces.
The past few months have seen some of the heaviest fighting
between Turkish forces and the PKK since the militants took up
arms in 1984. Turkish fighter jets and attack helicopters have
bombarded the rebels on both sides of the Iraqi border.
Turkish ground forces carried out a two-day cross-border
operation targeting Kurdish militants in northern Iraq on Nov.
5-6, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.
Turkey's military, which rarely talks to the media, could
not immediately be reached to confirm the reports. But the
Peshmerga's Yawar denied any Turkish forces had crossed the
Iraqi border.
Broadcaster NTV said Turkish commandos had gone up to 5 km
(3 miles) into Iraq to target camps belonging to Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK) militants. It said the offensive, which
followed a Turkish air operation in the area, was finished.
Turkey's parliament last month extended by a year a mandate
allowing the government to send troops into northern Iraq in
pursuit of PKK fighters, despite objections from Baghdad.
The mandate was first passed in 2007 and has been extended
every year since, permitting the army to enter Iraq to strike
the PKK, which is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the
United States and the European Union.
Turkey most recently sent ground forces into Iraq in 2008
and has an estimated 1,000 troops based there under an agreement
with Iraq dating from the 1990s.
Relations between Turkey and Iraq have cooled sharply in
recent months over mutual charges of sectarianism, and Baghdad
last month asked Turkey to stop attacking the PKK on its
territory.
More than 40,000 people, mainly Kurds, have been killed in
almost three decades of violence since the PKK began fighting to
try to carve out a separate state.
Turkey's parliament last month also authorised the
government to send troops into Syria, Turkey's southern
neighbour, in response to shelling by President Bashar
al-Assad's forces of Turkish territory that had killed
civilians.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, a vocal critic of Assad's
crackdown on a popular uprising, has accused Syria's government
of backing the PKK in its recent escalation of attacks.