ISTANBUL, July 21 Turkish authorities are
blaming sabotage for a fire on a pipeline carrying petroleum
from Iraq to Turkey's Mediterranean coast that cut oil flows
late on Friday, NTV television said.
The fire on the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline erupted near the town
of Midyat in southeastern Turkey, it said, citing the provincial
governor.
No on was immediately available at the governor's office or
at the state pipeline operator Botas to confirm the report.
The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a Kurdish separatist
group, has claimed responsibility for attacks on the
960-kilometre link, which carries about a quarter of Iraqi oil
exports, in the past.
(Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by Ed Lane)